There are many holiday traditions, including eating leftovers from the feast. But how long is it safe to eat leftovers, like turkey, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes?

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, food can safely be eaten up to four days later if properly refrigerated. They say not to leave food out for more than a couple of hours, and you can always freeze food for up to six months and enjoy those tasty leftovers later.