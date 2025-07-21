THC Ban Debated

A proposed ban on the products sold at smoke shops is back up for debate today in Austin as lawmakers begin a special session. Cynthia Cabrera with the Texas Hemp Business Council says they’re cautiously optimistic that it will be shot down in favor of more regulations.

The proposed legislation comes at the same time that a court case over Hemp-derived THC hits the state Supreme Court. It suggests that the state did not follow the proper legal process when it was classified as a “controlled substance.”