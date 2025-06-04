THC Ban Mulled

A bill that would ban products containing THC is sitting on Governor Greg Abbott’s desk. He now faces the tough decision on whether to outlaw what has become a multi-million dollar industry.

Rice University political analyst Mark Jones says the Governor is facing pressure from veterans groups and business owners, who have set up thousands of smoke shops across the state. An explosion of vapes and edibles have hit the market, following the legalization of hemp. The THC ban was led by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.