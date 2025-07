Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is not backing down from his push to ban all products containing THC, whether they lead to a “high” or not. He says in a new video, posted to social media, that police from across the state back the ban. But the stance puts him at odds with Governor Greg Abbott. He wants to limit the amount of THC in products sold at smoke shops. It would be so low that experts say it would not have an intoxicating effect.