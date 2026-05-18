Police say two suspects are dead and three adult victims have been killed at the Islamic Center of San Diego. That’s according to San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl. Wahl said the suspects were teenagers and he called the incident a community’s worst nightmare.

He said the 17 and 19-year-old shooters appeared to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. There is a pre-K through third-grade Islamic school at this location. There is no ongoing threat and the FBI is also investigating the incident.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria says the city is doing everything necessary to help the Muslim community feel safe.