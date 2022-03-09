‘The best of us’: Biden Promises Improved Care For Veterans

President Joe Biden speaks with greeters after stepping off Air Force One at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Biden is in Fort Worth to address access to health care and benefits for veterans affected by military environmental exposures. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — President Joe Biden says U.S. veterans are the “backbone, the spine, the sinew” of the nation, as he pushes for better help for members of the military who face health problems after exposure to burn pits and other hazards.

Biden and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough visited a VA clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday. Biden met with veterans, including one who was stationed near a pit and later had six weeks of treatment and chemotherapy.

The president says veterans who suffer because of their service “shouldn’t have to ask for a damn thing.”