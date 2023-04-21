TEXAS

‘The Damage Is Unbelievable:’ Tornadoes Kill 3 In Oklahoma

In this image taken from video, emergency vehicles make their way past damaged buildings after a tornado swept through the area, in Cole, Okla., Wednesday night, April 19, 2023. Central Oklahoma saw multiple tornadoes, including one that raced through the communities of Cole and Shawnee Wednesday night. (KOCO-TV via AP)

(AP) — Crews scrambled to restore power to thousands of residents after tornadoes plowed through Oklahoma during another deadly spring storm in the U.S., killing at least three people and damaging dozens of homes.

On Thursday, a day after at least eight tornadoes spun through Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt said authorities were still assessing the scale of destruction. He toured the aftermath in Shawnee, where nearly every building at Oklahoma Baptist University showed damage.

A home improvement store was destroyed, but several people sheltering inside survived. Two long-term care facilities and a hospital in Shawnee were also damaged.

