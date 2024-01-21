The Defense To Open Its Case Monday In Victor Godinez Capital Murder Trial

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The defense is to begin to present its case Monday in the Edinburg capital murder trial of Victor Godinez. Prosecutors rested their case Friday afternoon after calling more than three dozen witnesses over nine days.

Among the final witnesses to take the stand was the Harris County assistant medical examiner who performed the autopsy on DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez who Godinez has acknowledged he shot the night of April 6th 2019.

Dr. Lucile Tennant testified that Sanchez died as a result of a gunshot wound to his head rather than the surgery that was done in an attempt to heal the head wound.

The five man-seven woman jury also head from residents of the west Edinburg neighborhood where Sanchez was shot, along with numerous law enforcement officers and investigators, and from forensic experts.

Jurors also viewed police body and dash cam video from the night of the shooting, as well as the video of the police interrogation of Godinez. Godinez has said he does not plan to testify as part of the defense case.