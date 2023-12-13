The Era Of Free Dating Apps May Be Over

Roughly thirty-five percent of Americans who have used a dating website or app have paid to do so at some point. That’s according to a report by Pew Research Center.

Morgan Stanley found the average paying dating app user spends around 19-dollars a month. However, some people shell out much more. The League’s VIP membership costs one-thousand dollars a week or 25-hundred a month.

In September, Tinder rolled out a 499-dollar monthly subscription to some of its most active users, and Hinge recently introduced a 600-dollar-a-month membership.

There is some evidence that paid dating apps get results. Pew Research found that people who met their partner on an app are more likely to have paid for the service.