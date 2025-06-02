The Family Vacation Trend You Didn’t See Coming

RVShare reports 44% of vacationers plan to do more domestic travel in 2025, a nine-point increase from 2024. More families now trade rustic for resort-style campgrounds and enjoy the best of both worlds.

The Great American Road Trip got an upgrade. RV parks, once a stop along the journey, are now the primary destination due to resort-style amenities and luxurious experiences. Added accommodations like glamping tents, cabins and RV rentals mean you don’t have to own a recreational vehicle to kick back and relax with your family.

Whether you want to travel cross-country to see the Grand Canyon, spend a week in Key West on the water or enjoy wine tasting in the Blue Ridge Mountains, luxury accommodations may be more accessible than you think.

Why RV resort amenities are here to stay

While the beauty of nature remains, roughing it is now optional. Today’s RV resorts offer more flexibility than a traditional hotel room. Plus, they entertain campers with lazy rivers, onsite restaurants, bars and live music. You’ll also find more conventional campfires, outdoor movies, bicycle and kayak rentals.

Even as family-friendly resorts remain popular, luxury RV parks seamlessly blend multiple travel preferences into one location. Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort has long known that the secret to the ultimate camping experience is taking great care of each family member. Now, campgrounds nationwide seek to create unique experiences for guests of all ages that will keep them returning year after year.

Waterfront campgrounds like Anchor Down in Dandridge, Tennessee, or the brand-new Lagoon Ranch in Onalaska, Texas, offer water sports in the warmer months. Both provide additional amenities, like onsite brick fireplaces or a massive mid-pool jumbo television to appeal to campers.

The Ridge RV Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., offers RV sites with private hot tubs. That’s in addition to a clubhouse and two pools, one with a lazy river.

Campsite delivery is the new room service

Camp Margaritaville RV Resort, Lanier Islands in Georgia, offers boat rentals, glamping tents, cabins and, yes, margarita deliveries. “At Margaritaville RV Resort in Georgia, you don’t have to leave your site to get into vacation mode because they bring the margaritas to you. Yes, a cocktail golf cart cruises around the resort, serving up icy drinks with a smile,” says Mary Walker of Life in the RV.

As campgrounds follow this trend with firewood delivery, meal service and roving dessert trucks, camping feels more like a luxury. Entertainment and activities fill the summer days with new ways to enjoy each campground beyond the local sights.

How to enjoy time without the kids

Some resorts offer adults-only sections or quiet pools for family and friends who want to be nearby but still have privacy.

A stay at Hilton Head National RV Resort makes multi-generational travel a breeze. Those with children can stay in the main campground and enjoy the main pool with a lazy river, playground, private cabanas with food and bar service and televisions. Adult travelers can take advantage of the same amenities or can choose the adults-only side with a quiet pool. Not to mention the award-winning golf course next door.

Find a clubhouse with fireplaces, onsite food trucks, live music and a nightly cash bar at Talona Ridge RV Resort in Ellijay, Ga. Relaxation and sunset views are the perfect end to a fun day of hiking and shopping. Upcoming expansions include a restaurant and a quiet pool, making this North Georgia wine country resort even more desirable.

Pets are often welcome

RV resorts have long been considered one of the best places to stay with pets. Many campgrounds offer dog parks and dog wash stations; some even have private fencing on specific campsites to keep everyone safe and nearby.

If planning a stay in one of the cabins, ensure it’s pet-friendly before booking to avoid unwanted surprises. Resorts also require current pet vaccinations and may ask for paperwork.

No RV, no problem

Many families own an RV and enjoy the benefits. But there are also options for those who don’t own a camper. Guests can choose from traditional RV spaces, cabins, tiny homes, yurts and glamping tents. Or, you may rent an RV if you don’t have one. Many campgrounds will have them set up and ready upon arrival.

“Outdoor travel should be easy, exciting and accessible,” says Outdoorsy co-founder and CMO Jen Young. For those who don’t want the hassle of driving and setting up an RV, book through Outdoorsy Escapes and allow them to do the heavy lifting at one of their partnered locations.

Budgeting for a luxury RV resort

Nightly rates are higher than traditional campgrounds but lower than a resort hotel stay. Camping at a luxury RV resort can save money for budget-conscious families, even with the added amenities.

Cooking some meals yourself while enjoying the beauty of the campground cuts overall costs without sacrificing quality. Added costs like golf cart rental and food delivery can be fun splurges, but aren’t required.

Family camping trips aren’t what they used to be. With added amenities, space and entertainment throughout a luxury campground, an RV resort vacation is the perfect mix of summer camp and spa retreat that will have you on the road to relaxation.

Andrea Updyke is a food and travel writer at Just is a Four Letter Word, where she shares easy recipes and family travel tips. When she isn’t traveling, Andrea loves spending time with her husband and two teenage sons in Raleigh, N.C.