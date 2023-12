State Senator John Whitmire has reportedly defeated fellow Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee to become the next mayor of Houston. “The Hill” reports the 74-year-old Whitmire will fill the seat vacated by Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner, who’s up against term limits.

Whitmire was elected to the Texas Senate back in 1982. Jackson Lee has been in Congress for nearly 30 years. With more than 95-percent of the expected vote counted, Whitmire led Jackson Lee by almost 30-percentage points.