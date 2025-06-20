TRENDINGWORLD

The Latest: Israel And Iran Trade Strikes As European Diplomacy Yields No Obvious Breakthroughs

Iranian protesters chant slogans as one of them holds up a portrait of Iran's Revolutionary Guard aerospace division commander, Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who was killed in an Israeli strike on Iran, in front of a model of Jerusalem's Dome of the Rock mosque, during a protest to condemn Israeli attacks on multiple cities across Iran, after Friday prayers ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

By The Associated Press

A week into their war, Israel and Iran exchanged more strikes on Friday as new diplomatic efforts led by the Europeans took place in Geneva. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held several hours of talks with the European Union’s top diplomat and counterparts from the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Afterwards, Britain’s foreign secretary said they were “keen to continue ongoing discussions and negotiations with Iran,” however the European ministers gave few details and took no questions.

Earlier Friday, thousands of people protested in Iran’s capital over the ongoing Israeli strikes, with one hard-line demonstrator telling The Associated Press: “How can we compromise with an enemy that breaches deals?”

Israel’s military says 25 fighter jets carried out airstrikes Friday morning targeting “missile storage and launch infrastructure components” in western Iran. In the Israeli city of Haifa, at least 19 people were wounded by an Iranian missile barrage.

A week of Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 657 people and wounded 2,037 others, the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists said Friday.

