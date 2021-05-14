WORLD

The Latest: Israel Levels Hamas-Linked Gaza Bank Building

A child holds a Palestinian flag during a rally outside Fatih mosque in Istanbul following Friday prayers, Friday, May 4, 2021, in support of Palestinians, killed in the recent escalation of violence in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. People in Turkey have been demonstrating against Israel this week and have gathered without much interference from the police despite a strict lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections that have ordered people to stay home until May 17.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Gaza Strip — Israeli aircraft have leveled a multistory building housing a bank affiliated with the Hamas militant group in Gaza City. It was the third Hamas bank destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in this week’s deadly escalation and fighting.

The Israeli military also said on Friday that it had struck Hamas weapons production and naval sites in recent strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas armed wing released a video showing what they said was a drone attack the group launched targeting an Israeli chemical plant near a kibbutz in southern Israel. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the drone attack.

