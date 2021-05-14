The Latest: Israel Levels Hamas-Linked Gaza Bank Building

Gaza Strip — Israeli aircraft have leveled a multistory building housing a bank affiliated with the Hamas militant group in Gaza City. It was the third Hamas bank destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in this week’s deadly escalation and fighting.

The Israeli military also said on Friday that it had struck Hamas weapons production and naval sites in recent strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas armed wing released a video showing what they said was a drone attack the group launched targeting an Israeli chemical plant near a kibbutz in southern Israel. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the drone attack.