The Latest: Netanyahu Says Hamas Dealt ‘unexpected blows’

People in Ashdod, Israel take shelter in the stairwell of their apartment building during a siren warning of rockets fired from Gaza to Israel on May 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Heidi Levine)

(AP)–Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Palestinian militants have been dealt “unexpected blows” in more than a week of Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu’s office released a video of the prime minister speaking in front of an F-16 fighter jet at an air force base in southern Israel on Tuesday. In it, the leader says: “I have no doubt that we set them back many years.” The latest war between Israel and Hamas shows no signs of abating in its second week.

Palestinians across the region also went on a general strike in a rare collective action against Israel’s policies. Violence erupted at protests in the occupied West Bank, including at one in the city of Ramallah.