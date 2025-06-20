The Latest: Trump Hints At More Military Deployments In US

(AP)–President Donald Trump has hinted at more potential deployments of military forces to U.S. cities following his appeals court victory in California. He suggested that deployments similar to the one in Los Angeles could happen “all over the United States” if necessary.

An appeals court on Thursday allowed Trump to keep control of National Guard troops he deployed to Los Angeles following protests over immigration raids while California’s legal challenge continues. That could have wider implications with Trump vowing to prioritize deportations from other Democratic-run cities.

Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t giving up as California’s challenge continues in court without the temporary injunction California wanted. “The President is not a king and is not above the law. We will press forward with our challenge to President Trump’s authoritarian use of U.S. military soldiers against citizens,” Newsom said.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told senators the Pentagon is providing options as Trump gave himself a two-week deadline to decide whether to order direct U.S. involvement against Iran, which could risk dragging America into a wider war in the Middle East. The president’s press secretary offered the deadline Thursday, saying there is a “substantial chance” for renewed negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.