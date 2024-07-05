The Shark Is Gone But South Padre Island Beachgoers Warned To Still Be Wary

This image provided by Katie McMillan shows sharks near the shore on South Padre Island, Texas on Thursday, July 4, 2024. Shark attacks disrupted Fourth of July celebrations as two people were taken to the hospital with bites, at least one of them severe, authorities said. (Katie McMillan via AP)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

State game wardens say officials were able to physically move out of the area the shark that attacked four people in shallow waters off of South Padre Island on the 4th of July. According to a spokesman for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the shark was harnessed and pulled back into deep waters.

Cameron County marine expert Tony Reisinger with Texas A&M tells 710 KURV the shark was so close to shore likely because it was chasing some fish. Reisinger also says the four attacks within two hours off the Cameron County coast is extremely rare.

Two people were bitten by the shark – both suffering severe injuries to one of their legs. They remain hospitalized.

Reisinger says the attacking shark was a bull shark about 6 feet long.