The Shell-Shocking Truth Behind Egg Prices

In early 2022, the average price for a dozen Grade A eggs in the United States was approximately $2. By January 2025, this price had escalated to almost $5, with states seeing eggs priced at $10 or more per dozen.

Eggs have long been a staple in our diets, celebrated for their affordability, versatility and nutritional value. However, recent fluctuations in egg prices left consumers and industry experts questioning the underlying causes. A combination of issues contributes to this complex situation.

Rising egg prices: A timeline

This significant increase in price over a relatively short period of time was noted by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. The surge is attributed to factors such as the avian flu outbreak, which led to the loss of millions of egg-laying hens and increased feed costs. These challenges strain the supply chain, which results in higher prices for consumers.

Impact of avian influenza

USAFacts states that a major contributor to soaring egg prices is the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, commonly known as bird flu. Since 2022, HPAI has severely affected poultry farms across the United States, which has led to the loss of millions of egg-laying hens. The United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, reports that over 166.89 million birds have been affected as of 2025, either succumbing to the disease or being culled to prevent further spread.

This substantial reduction in the laying flock has tightened egg supplies, driving up prices. According to the USDA Economic Research Service, by the end of December 2022, U.S. egg inventories were 29% lower than at the beginning of 2023.

Supply chain challenges

Poultry producers face substantial challenges due to disruptions in logistics, increased feed costs and rising fuel prices. Geopolitical tensions, including the conflict in Ukraine, led to a 20% to 40% surge in global grain prices, further straining the industry, according to FeedNavigator.

A restaurant owner interviewed by Eater believes climate change has also exacerbated these challenges. Changing weather patterns have altered the migration of wild birds that spread the avian flu. These challenges have led to higher production costs, which are ultimately passed on to consumers.

Inflationary pressures

Inflation intensifies the situation, influencing the cost of goods and services nationwide. Fox Business says that the USDA’s Economic Research Service projects a 41.1% increase in retail egg prices for 2025, reflecting the compounded effects of ongoing inflation and other contributing factors.

This rise in egg prices is part of a broader trend in food costs as inflation continues to push up the price of essential products across the board. Consumers feel the pinch as grocery bills climb, and many seek ways to stretch their budgets, sometimes turning to alternative protein sources like tofu or adjusting their consumption habits to cope with higher prices.

Consistent demand amidst rising prices

Economists call eggs an inelastic good because people buy them no matter the price – within reason. You can skip artisanal foods, but eggs are non-negotiable for most. As a staple in everyday cooking, they’re not easily replaced, which helps maintain steady demand even when prices rise.

During the pandemic, home cooking surged, solidifying eggs as a household staple for everything from cake to meatloaf. As restaurants and bakeries resumed operations post lockdowns, their demand for eggs also rebounded, maintaining pressure on the limited supply.

Investigations into potential price manipulation

The significant profit margins reported by major egg producers have raised concerns about possible price gouging. According to Market Watch, the United States Department of Justice investigated the high egg prices, examining whether producers conspired to restrict supply under the guise of the avian flu outbreak. The Guardian says that companies like Cal-Maine Foods, the largest U.S. egg producer, reported that their gross profit for the fiscal year 2023 increased seven times, prompting further scrutiny.

As prices surged, critics pointed to the unusually high profits of these companies during a time when consumers were already struggling with increased costs, fueling suspicions that some producers may have capitalized on the crisis. This has led to calls for greater transparency in the industry and tighter regulation to prevent potential exploitation.

Future outlook

Efforts are underway to stabilize the situation. According to Wisconsin State Farmer, the USDA announced a plan to invest up to $1 billion in biosecurity measures and support for farmers to combat avian flu and mitigate its impact on poultry production. While prices have shown signs of stabilization as flocks recover and supply chains adjust, uncertainties remain due to potential future outbreaks and ongoing economic pressures.

Unless you’re ready to raise backyard chickens, there’s not much you can do about the high cost of eggs. Adding fillers to your frittatas and omelets can help stretch your egg budget. Some shoppers have sought deals at local farms or discount stores, where prices sometimes lag behind the supermarket surge. And if you’re feeling rebellious, there’s always the vegan egg route, although purists might say that’s no substitute for the real deal.

Key takeaways

The recent surge in egg prices underscores the intricate interplay of disease outbreaks, economic forces and market behaviors. As stakeholders work toward solutions, consumers may continue to experience fluctuations in egg prices, reflecting the broader challenges facing the agricultural sector.

Lisa MarcAurele is the original founder of Low Carb Yum and the author of two keto cookbooks. She created Little Bit Recipes to help people save money by minimizing leftovers when cooking for one or two people. Lisa is a long-time resident of Connecticut and enjoys hiking and taking scenic day trips around New England.