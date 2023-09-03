The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is moving to try and save Fairfield State Park. The department on Friday began eminent domain proceedings to condemn and seize the five-thousand acre property 90 miles southeast of Dallas.

The state took the step after months of unsuccessful negotiations with Dallas-based Todd Interest, which plans to turn the former park into a high-end gated subdivision.

The Parks and Wildlife Department said the step is “necessary to pursue acquisition at fair market value to preserve Fairfield Lake State Park and Fairfield Lake for all Texans.”