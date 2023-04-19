The Traveling “Wall That Heals” On Display In Edinburg For Valley Vietnam War Veterans

The city of Edinburg will host a welcome ceremony Thursday morning for the replica Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

The mobile Wall That Heals arrived in Edinburg Tuesday. It will be on display and open for public viewing Thursday through Sunday at the Ebony Hills Golf Course.

The mobile wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington DC, and travels across the country with the goal of helping Vietnam War veterans heal from their ordeal.

At Thursday morning’s welcoming ceremony, city officials and veterans will gather for a wreath presentation, and the reading of the names of fallen Vietnam War soldiers from Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo, Starr, and Brooks counties.