A North Texas professor of religion has been locked up for collecting child pornography. Charles Bellinger taught at the Brite Divinity School, which is on the campus of TCU in Fort Worth. Court records show that it was the school’s IT staff that found the perverted pictures on his work computer.

A former campus directory shows Bellinger was a professor of theology and ethics at the school. He pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced this week to ten years in federal prison.