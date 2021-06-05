NATIONAL

‘There Is Stuff’: Enduring Mysteries Trail US Report On UFOs

By 77 views
0
The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. “There's a whole fleet of them,” one naval aviator tells another, though only one indistinct object is shown. “It's rotating." The U.S. government has been taking a hard look at unidentified flying objects, under orders from Congress, and a report summarizing what officials know is expected to come out in June 2021. (Department of Defense via AP)

(AP) — UFOs are making a splash in Washington. The U.S. government has been taking a hard look at unidentified flying objects, under orders from Congress, and a report summarizing what officials know is expected to come out this month. An alien unmasking is not likely. Two officials briefed on the report say it found no extraterrestrial link to the sightings reported and captured on video. The report won’t rule out a link to another country, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it.

 

US Economy: Plenty Of Growth, Not Enough Workers Or Supplies

Previous article

Biden Aims To Restore Species Protections Weakened By Trump

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL