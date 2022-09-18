They Ended Wanted Pregnancies. Post-Roe, They Face New Pain.

Abi Frazier holds a box containing an urn with the ashes of her daughter Cadi Hope, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mustang, Okla. Frazier discovered at her 20-week anatomy scan that the baby she was carrying had a neural tube defect and other problems her doctors said were "incompatible with life." So she made the most difficult decision of her life last year: to terminate a much-wanted pregnancy. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Ashley Lefebvre hugs her unborn daughter’s urn each night. Sarah Halsey treasures the tiny hat worn by her baby who lived just 38 minutes. Abi Frazier lives in a new home because she couldn’t bear to return to the one with the furnished nursery and empty crib. All ended wanted pregnancies because of grave fetal medical problems. Such seldom discussed abortions are different from the most common type performed early in an unwanted pregnancy. For many who have endured them, the abortion debate since Roe’s reversal has unleashed a torrent of pain — and also brought them together to support each other, speak out and share their stories.