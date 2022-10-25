‘They took my big love’: Ukraine Woman Searches For Answers

Tetiana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with friends and neighbors during a funeral service for her husband, Mykola "Kolia" Moroz, 47, in the Ukrainian village of Ozera, near Bucha, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Russian soldiers took Kolia from his house on March 15. He was tortured and shot, his body found two weeks later in a village 15 kilometers (9 miles) away where Russians set up a major forward operating base for their assault on the capitol, Kyiv. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Tetiana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with friends and neighbors during a funeral service for her husband, Mykola "Kolia" Moroz, 47, in the Ukrainian village of Ozera, near Bucha, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Russian soldiers took Kolia from his house on March 15. He was tortured and shot, his body found two weeks later in a village 15 kilometers (9 miles) away where Russians set up a major forward operating base for their assault on the capitol, Kyiv. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

(AP) — Tetiana Boikiv watched from the cellar doorway as the Russian soldiers questioned the man she called her big, big love. They took him away, and she never saw him again.

While it is Bucha that has captured the world’s attention, the atrocities there are part of a trail of violence that has spread far and wide. Much of the violence was systemic, not random, conceived and implemented within the command structures of the Russian military, an investigation by The Associated Press and Frontline found.

Ukrainian prosecutors say they will address every crime committed in this war, but they are scrambling to triage more than 40,000 war crimes investigations. That left Boikiv on her own to find her husband.