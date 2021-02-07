NATIONAL

Things To Know: Virus Experts Hope Super Bowl Won’t Sack US

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives with his team for the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Health officials are on edge as the coronavirus clashes with a Sunday sports event that typically brings millions of people together: the NFL Super Bowl. They fear that the game could seed new COVID-19 cases if fans attend parties to watch Tampa Bay play Kansas City. The new coronavirus strain that spread quickly in the United Kingdom was confirmed in Kansas after turning up in several other states. States, meanwhile, are in a race to vaccinate. The game will be played in front of about 22,000 masked fans in Tampa, many of them vaccinated health workers.

 

