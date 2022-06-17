Third American Missing In Ukraine Identified As Marine Vet

The third American missing in Ukraine has been identified as a Marine veteran.

The Washington Post says 49-year-old Grady Kurpasi volunteered to join Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion and arrived in Kyiv on March 21st. His family says the retired Marine Corps officer was put in charge of an observation post in southern Ukraine that was helping civilians evacuate.

Kurpasi served in the Marine Corps for 20 years and retired last November. Two other U.S. veterans have also been reported missing in Ukraine.