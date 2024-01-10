Third Arrest In San Antonio Double Murder Case

A third person has been arrested in connection to the murder of pregnant 18-year old Savanah Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra. The pair were found shot to death inside a car on the day after Christmas.

Nineteen-year old Christopher Preciado is charged with capital murder. His father Ramon is charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly helping his son move the bodies. Now police have arrested Myrta Romanos, who police say is Preciado’s step-mother, although she’s not legally married to Ramon. She is also charged with abuse of a corpse in addition to tampering with evidence and altering, destroying and concealing human remains.

Romanos has admitted to police that the gun used in the murders was hers. Investigators think the murders were the result of a drug deal gone bad.