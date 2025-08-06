Shutterstock

(Houston, TX) — There’s a new twist in the race for one of Texas’s two Senate seats, with AG Ken Paxton trying to unseat the incumbent John Cornyn. There are now reports of a third candidate, Congressman Wesley Hunt pondering a run. GOP consultant Vinny Minchillo says that, if he does join the race, he’ll draw enough votes to force a runoff.

The Houston-area lawmaker does not have wide name recognition. But that, Minchillo says, can be bought. His political ads have already started running in San Antonio and Dallas.

