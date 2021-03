This file photo provided by the Ramsey County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Derek Chauvin is now facing a third-degree murder charge. A judge reinstated the charge today against the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

Chauvin is also facing second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. The new charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years.