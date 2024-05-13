Third Guilty Plea Following Cuellar Indictment

A third person linked to the bribery investigation that nabbed South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar has entered a guilty plea. It comes from a Houston woman who allegedly worked as a liaison between Cuellar and her native country of Azerbaijan.

Federal prosecutors say more than $360,000 in bribes were funnelled to Cuellar and his family in return for him influencing legislation in Congress favorable to Azerbaijan. The Houston woman has pleaded guilty to violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Last week, two other people, including Cuellar’s long-time campaign manager, pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in an attempt to hide the bribes. Cuellar continues to insist the money was paid via legitimate contracts with an Azaerbaijan-owned energy company.