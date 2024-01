File photo: In this photo provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Fire Department, firefighters work near the Sandman Signature hotel after an explosion on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Glen E. Ellman/Fort Worth Fire Department via AP)

File photo: In this photo provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Fire Department, firefighters work near the Sandman Signature hotel after an explosion on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Glen E. Ellman/Fort Worth Fire Department via AP)

A third lawsuit was filed yesterday seeking damages in connection to the Sandman Signature Hotel explosion on January 8th in Fort Worth. This latest lawsuit was brought on behalf of eight hotel employees and two spouses.

An attorney for the plaintiffs says employees smelled and reported gas in the building hours before the blast.