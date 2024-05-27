LOCALTRENDING

Third Man Charged In Death Of Valley Man Found In Barrel

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A third man has been charged in connection with the bludgeoning death of another man in San Juan three weeks ago. 28-year-old Alejandro Cantu of Mercedes is jailed on a charge of tampering with a human corpse.

Authorities say Cantu was operating an excavator that was used to bury a barrel containing the body of 41-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez de Leon. Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators have said the victim was beaten to death with a hammer by three men at a stash house in San Juan. His body was stuffed into a barrel that was buried at a residence east of Edinburg.

Two of the men are jailed on a charge of first-degree murder. The other suspect, 35-year-old Roberto Salas, remains on the run. Authorities have not yet said what led to the brutal attack on Hernandez de Leon.

