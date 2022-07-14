Third Murder Count Filed Against Driver In Deadly Smuggling Crash

A suspected smuggler has been charged with a third count of murder after a third person died following a police chase and crash in rural western Hidalgo County late last month.

La Joya police say a 20-year-old Honduran woman died of her injuries Wednesday, two weeks after the violent wreck. The woman died a day after police announced they had arrested the driver of the smuggling vehicle, 23-year-old Alexis Pino Hernandez.

The Mexican national was driving a Ford Expedition that La Joya police had tried to pull over near Citrus City the morning of June 29th. Hernandez sped off but lost control of the SUV. It rolled, killing one migrant at the scene. A second man died shortly after at the hospital.