Third Shot: UK To Offer COVID Booster Jabs To Over 50s

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. An expert advisory panel has recommended the U.K. government offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over age 50 to protect against the coronavirus. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — The U.K. plans to offer a third dose of coronavirus vaccines to everyone over 50 and other vulnerable people to help the country ride out the pandemic through the winter months.

The booster shots will be rolled out beginning next week. They were approved a day after the government backed plans to offer one dose of vaccine to children from 12 to 15 years old.

Booster shots are aimed at protecting against a modest waning in immunity among those who have received two jabs. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday “the result of this vaccination campaign is we have one of the most free societies and one of the most open economies in Europe.”