Third Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Alton Girl’s Shooting Death

A third suspect has been charged with capital murder in the drive-by shooting death of a 6-year-old Alton-area girl.

30-year-old William Garcia of McAllen was arraigned on the charge Sunday and ordered jailed on a $1 million bond. Garcia was tracked down and arrested Saturday morning, and joins two acquaintances already behind bars on capital murder charges – 42-year-old Marco Antonio Chairez of Alton and 43-year-old Daniel Guzman Flores of Edinburg. Chairez and Flores were arraigned last Thursday.

All three are accused of firing a barrage of bullets into a home on the 2400 block of Valencia Avenue last Tuesday night. One of the bullets struck and killed a 6-year-old girl in her bedroom. Sheriff’s officials say the shooting was the result of a neighborhood dispute but the nature of the dispute hasn’t been disclosed.