Third Suspect Nabbed In Death Of Man Found Buried In A Barrel

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An almost 5-month manhunt is over for the third person charged in the bludgeoning death of a man in San Juan whose body was found buried in a barrel near Edinburg.

35-year-old Roberto Salas was apprehended Sunday for his suspected role in the murder of 41-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez de Leon back in May. Details of the arrest are not yet available.

Investigators say Salas was one of three men who attacked Hernandez de Leon at what was an immigrant stash house in San Juan. The victim’s body was then stuffed into a barrel and buried at an Edinburg-area residence. Salas is charged with murder and making a terroristic threat. The two other suspects, Jesus Grijalva and Samuel Uvalle, were arrested in the days after the killing.