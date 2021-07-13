Third Suspect Sought In Cameron Park Killing

Cameron County sheriff’s investigators have identified a third suspect in the shooting death of a man in Cameron Park almost two months ago.

Authorities say 44-year-old Jose Alfredo Villareal is being sought for murder in the killing of Genaro Urbano Gomez Castillo. Castillo’s body was found in Cameron Park May 21st.

Villareal reportedly was last seen in Matamoros. Two other men arrested in the days and weeks after the killing, remain jailed. The motive for Castillo’s murder has not yet been made clear.