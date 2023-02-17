Third Suspect Sought In Santa Rosa Teen’s Killing

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

Cameron County authorities are asking for the public’s help in their efforts to turn up a third suspect in the killing of a Santa Rosa teenager late last month. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect identified as Alberto Sanchez but don’t know where he is.

The plea for help comes a day after authorities arrested two suspects they say were involved in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Santa Rosa boy. A 3-week investigation led to 18-year-old Julian Casarez and 17-year-old Josue Torres who were apprehended in La Feria.

The victim had been shot several times outside an apartment building the night of January 26th. Authorities have declined to say why the teen was targeted.