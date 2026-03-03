A third victim has died following the deadly shooting in Austin, Texas over the weekend. A gunman opened fire outside a bar in Austin’s Sixth Street district early Sunday morning, killing two people and injuring 14 more before he was killed by police. A third victim was taken off life support on Monday.

Images show the suspect wearing a hoodie with the words “Property of Allah” and an Iranian flag on his undershirt, with police saying they are looking into a potential connection with the Iran military operation. The suspect was a Senegalese native and naturalized U.S. citizen.