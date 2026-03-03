A third victim has died following the deadly shooting in Austin, Texas over the weekend. A gunman opened fire outside a bar in Austin’s Sixth Street district early Sunday morning, killing two people and injuring 14 more before he was killed by police. A third victim was taken off life support on Monday.

Images show the suspect wearing a hoodie with the words “Property of Allah” and an Iranian flag on his undershirt, with police saying they are looking into a potential connection with the Iran military operation. The suspect was a Senegalese native and naturalized U.S. citizen.

Stocks Plummet As Middle East Conflict Rages

Previous article

Tens Of Thousands Of People Are Stranded In The Middle East As Iran War Complicates Routes Home

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS