Thousands Flee As Colorado Wildfires Burn Hundreds Of Homes

Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP) — Late season wildfires fueled by strong winds have burned hundreds of homes, a hotel and a shopping center outside Denver. The fires have forced thousands of people to flee their homes. At least one first responder and six others have been injured. Boulder County’s sheriff says there could be more injuries and deaths also could be possible due to the intensity of fires that quickly swept across the region. Evacuations have been ordered for the city of Louisville and Superior. The neighboring towns are roughly 20 miles northwest of Denver in an area filled with middle and upper-middle class subdivisions surrounded by shopping centers, parks and schools.

 

