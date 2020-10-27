Thousands In Bangladesh Protest Against French Cartoons

Supporters of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, an Islamist political party, carry a cutout of French President Emmanuel Macron with a garland of footwear around it as they protest against the publishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Muslims in the Middle East and beyond on Monday called for boycotts of French products and for protests over the caricatures, but Macron has vowed his country will not back down from its secular ideals and defense of free speech. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)