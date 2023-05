Thousands of illegal immigrants are expected to pour into Texas next week when a public health rule that’s been used to expedite deportations goes away.

To make room in shelters, Texas has restarted a migrant busing program that ships asylum seekers to places like Chicago and New York City.

Senator John Cornyn hopes the national outrage will get the attention of President Biden, who he says, has refused to step in and fix the issue at the southern border.