Thousands Of Christians Condemn Greg Abbott’s Migrant “Mistreatment”

Thousands of Christians are criticizing Governor Greg Abbott’s border policies. Christian group Faithful America is accusing Abbott of not taking Catholic teachings of welcoming strangers seriously.

The group shared a petition titled “Stand Up to Greg Abbott’s Mistreatment of Immigrants.” They’re urging Christians to call on the Secretary of Homeland Security to reunite families separated under Abbott’s policies.

Faithful America said they’re grateful that the Department of Justice is investigating the inhumane measures Abbott is using to scare asylum seekers away.