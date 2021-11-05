Thousands Of Intel Officers Refusing Vaccine Risk Dismissal

FILE - Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, left, next to CIA Director William Burns, testifies at a House Intelligence committee hearing on diversity and equity in the intelligence community on Oct. 27, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Thousands of intelligence officers could soon face dismissal for failing to comply with the U.S. government's vaccine mandate, leading to concerns from Republican lawmakers about potentially hurting agencies considered critical to national security. Haines says she doesn't anticipate the mandate affecting the mission of national security agencies. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(AP) — Thousands of intelligence officers could soon face dismissal for failing to comply with the U.S. government’s vaccine mandate, leading to concerns from Republican lawmakers about potentially hurting agencies considered critical to national security.

Several intelligence agencies had at least 20% of their workforces that were unvaccinated as of late October. That’s according to U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, a Utah Republican who says he’s vaccinated but opposes mandates as counterproductive.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines says she doesn’t anticipate the mandate affecting the mission of national security agencies.