Thousands Of Migrants Enter U.S. Illegally Before New Regulation Takes Effect

FILE - A group of migrants stand next to the border wall as a Border Patrol agent takes a head count in Eagle Pass, Texas, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

Thousands of migrants are crossing the U.S. southern border this week before a new regulation takes effect that could bar many of them from seeking asylum.

The union for Border Patrol agents says over ten-thousand migrants a day were caught crossing the border illegally on Monday and Tuesday. The surge comes as the pandemic restrictions known as Title 42 come to an end.

On Wednesday, the U.S. rolled out a new regulation that would make it easier to deport migrants who enter the country illegally. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “We are making it very clear that our border is not open.”