Thousands Of Migrants In NYC School System

On Thursday thousands of migrant children will enter the New York City school system. Some 19-thousand-five hundred children living in temporary shelters, mostly migrants, are enrolled.

On Wednesday, the Department of Education and families are preparing for the important day, as children are processed to enter classrooms. Schools Chancellor David Banks says the department will find the resources to serve those children and they have of room because so many children left the public school system at the end of the previous administration.