Thousands Of Oregon Patients Potentially Exposed To HIV, Hepatitis

Thousands of people treated at two hospitals in Portland, Oregon may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis B and C. About 24-hundred people who were patients at two providers, Providence and Legacy Health, are urged to take blood tests as a precaution.

A Providence spokesperson said the actions of a anesthesiologist caused an “infection control breach” but that the risk is low. That individual, who has not been identified and worked for third-party contractor Oregon Anesthesiology Group, is no longer employed. The tests are being offered for free.

