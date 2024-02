Thousands of pounds of meth have been seized by federal agents at a port of entry in Eagle Pass. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a truck carrying a drying agent for piglets was stopped at the Camino Real International Bridge last Sunday.

A secondary inspection found over 13-thousand pounds of meth mixed in with the shipment. CBP said the meth has a street value of over 117-million dollars, making it the largest single seizure ever reported at a Texas port of entry.