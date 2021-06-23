LOCAL

Thousands Of STC Students To Get Their Debt Cleared

Nearly 3,500 students who were enrolled at South Texas College during much of the coronavirus pandemic are being relieved of their student debt.

The STC Board of Trustees has voted to pay the students’ debt burden with federal pandemic relief funds. The Board approved using more than $1.9 million of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to eliminate the outstanding balances of 3,488 students.

The relief is for debt incurred during last Fall’s semester and this past Spring semester. STC Board Chairwoman Rose Benavidez says the debt discharge is a way the college can help some students take charge of their lives again by giving them a fresh start.

