Thousands Rush To Evacuate Canada’s Northwest Territories Capital

Thousands of people are rushing to evacuate the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories. The provincial capital Yellowknife is home to about 20-thousand people and they’ve all been ordered to evacuate, along with people in several other communities.
As of Friday night, about 19-thousand had left the city as a massive wildfire creeps toward Yellowknife and a major highway. Fire crews are battling more than 230 active wildfires in the province. More than a thousand fires are burning across Canada in the country’s worst fire season on record.