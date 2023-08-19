Thousands Rush To Evacuate Canada’s Northwest Territories Capital

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. (Bill Braden /The Canadian Press via AP)

Thousands of people are rushing to evacuate the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories. The provincial capital Yellowknife is home to about 20-thousand people and they’ve all been ordered to evacuate, along with people in several other communities.

As of Friday night, about 19-thousand had left the city as a massive wildfire creeps toward Yellowknife and a major highway. Fire crews are battling more than 230 active wildfires in the province. More than a thousand fires are burning across Canada in the country’s worst fire season on record.