Floodwaters course through a neighborhood in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Following days of rain, Bear Creek overflowed its banks leaving dozens of homes and vehicles surrounded by floodwaters. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Thousands are still without power in California as storms continue to pound the state. The outages are mostly concentrated in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Speaking to the Weather Channel, Governor Gavin Newsom said the biggest challenge right now is the scale of the state and different areas facing various issues. He added four more atmospheric rivers are heading toward the Golden State over the next ten days.